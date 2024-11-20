Just today, No Idea Keir repeated his claim that the vast majority of farms would not be affected by this, quoting BBC Verify. They claim that a farm needs to be bigger than 200 acres to become liable for IHT based on “average land prices”. It suggests that their methodology is badly out. Farmland in Ceredigion sells at £10k/acre. So anything over 100 acres is automatically caught up in this. The reality is that it’s hard to run a viable farm business on much less than 200 acres. The NFU’s intimate knowledge of UK farming suggests that farms as small as 35 acres will be specialised poultry or horticultural units, and will be worth over the million pound threshold. So smaller farms get caught up too.