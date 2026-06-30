The class action lawsuit being brought by Leigh Day Solicitors against Avara Foods Ltd, Freemans of Newent Ltd and Dŵr Cymru is interesting to follow as is the debate over its effectiveness. What the claimants have in common with those who prefer to concentrate on campaigning, is to get the pollution out of the Wye, Usk and Lugg. I think the lawsuit is about forcing the companies sued to accept responsibility, not about the compensation payments as such compensation for humans won’t help these rivers. It needs to be spent on tackling the pollution. But a court case can apportion blame, hence demand remedial action. The same argument can be made about Dŵr Cymru who have just accepted a £44.7 million enforcement package, to be spent on improvements. Long-term river campaigner Angela Jones says, “My focus remains on ensuring decisions are informed by solid evidence and on driving practical action to address pollution at its source with urgency.” I agree with her that the origins of the pollution have to be addressed. Perhaps accepting responsibility will drive the practical action she’s after. I keenly await the outcome of the court case.