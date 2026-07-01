Of course we aren’t seeing this leadership across Welsh Government. A lot of people who voted Plaid in Ceredigion-Penfro are feeling desperately let down in another important area; the NHS and healthcare. There’s no doubt that during the Senedd Election campaign, Plaid Cymru (and the Reform opposition) tapped in to the very genuine anxieties about rural healthcare. They garnered your votes promising something better for West Wales. But now, as our critical services in Bronglais and Withybush are being withdrawn, they hide behind the pitifully inadequate excuses that Labour used to peddle. It’s all “down to Hywel Dda Health Board, and there is nothing that can be done”.