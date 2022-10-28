‘Mid Wales welcomes the monied, the marginalised and minorities’

So, across the region there persists an unavoidable and positive sense of unity (unity: an antiquated word that has lost all meaning within greater UK discourse). For instance, reopening the Vaults so quickly would have been impossible without the unleveraged efforts of not only family and friends, but also a long list of new local allies including locksmiths, electricians, alarm installers, picker operators, owners of other hospitality businesses, and retailers. They want us all to do well. And the region will thrive if these stakeholders have anything to do with it.