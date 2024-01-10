I have witnessed miracles on many other occasions too. There was the doctor whose miraculous healing from cancer was so credible for example that a national tabloid was eager to run the story when I offered it, and a well-known publisher was willing to print a book that focused on it too. And then there was the local campsite owner told me a few years ago of “the miraculous event” she and her husband had witnessed when a five-year-old girl on holiday escaped with mere bruising after being run over by the family car. “Later in the day, when I was mulling over what had happened’ she said, ‘I remembered that a group of Korean Christians who had visited us recently had particularly prayed over our camping fields, and I strongly believe that there was a connection between their prayers and the fact that a tragedy had been averted”.