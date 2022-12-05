Almost half of all primary school aged children in Wales say they worry about having enough to eat, a new survey has shown.
A survey by the Children’s Commissioner for Wales – which asked 7,873 children and young people their views on a range of issues – found that 45 per cent of children aged to 11, as well as two per cent of young people aged one to 18 years old said they worry about having enough to eat.
Children’s concerns were echoed by parents, with 36 per cent of parents saying that they worry about their children having enough food.
Almost two-thirds (61 per cent) of children aged seven to 11 worried about their families not having enough money for the things they need, as did 52 per cent of children aged 11 to 18.
These startling survey findings make the actions then of a Machynlleth primary school that closed down a breakfast club in September all the more ill advised.
Ysgol Bro Hyddgen school’s primary campus did not restart the club for the new school year despite receiving funding from the Welsh Government to run it for half an hour each morning – and to provide free breakfast to children.
According to one local councillor, the school told parents that there was “no interest” in the club. Parents, however, say that a survey on the future of the service was conducted while the school was in lockdown, pupils were at home, and the guardians never received that questionnaire.
The school also said it is not able to staff the breakfast club even after advertising for staff.
According to Powys County Council, there is statutory guidance from the Welsh Government about free breakfasts in primary schools that schools need to follow
Ysgol Bro Hyddgen headteacher Dafydd Jones has now confirmed that the club, regarded as vital for many parents and children, could reopen in January.
That is good news for the hungry pupils in Machynlleth. But this is an issue that should concern every parent and school in Wales. As Rocio Cifuentes, Wales’ commissioner for children notes, the findings from the survey are a ‘startling snapshot’ of the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on children.
We simply should do more to ensure no child goes to school hungry. Ever.