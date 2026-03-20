Finally, we should never forget that the church is meant to be a ‘sign’ of things to come, a world in which people from every tribe, nation and language will live and worship together in peace and love. One pastor wrote of this recently in an article intriguingly entitled ‘Are immigrants colonising our churches?’. It would appear that his church has grown considerably over the last few years with the result that roughly half his congregation is now from overseas. But in spite of their varied backgrounds he says they’ve known a great spirit of unity and harmony, and for the simple reason: they have a common commitment to the Christian gospel.