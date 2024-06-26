A child brought up in Welsh as a bilingual English speaker starts life with better brain development and fluency in the International Language. That’s a huge advantage that an ambitious outward looking Wales should embrace. Accepting that as the natural state in Wales, would allow our children to learn another language too. Some will become polylingual; how important would that be for a Wales that wants to carve out new markets around the world, or even one day be independent. Spanish, German or maybe Mandarin would be so useful to Welsh ambassadors.