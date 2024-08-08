There’s an elephant in the room here. We are in real danger of fragmenting as a country and that won’t be good for anyone. The plain fact of the matter is that we are now a multi-ethnic, multi-coloured and multi (or no) faith society. And we have to make that work. That’s going to require tolerance and respect, given and received by all. Laws must apply equally to all, without fear or favour. Importantly that must be the reality and also the perception. The rights we all have to try to change things through the ballot box must be upheld, and also respected. There should be no place for intimidation, vote rigging or electoral fraud.