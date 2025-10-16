You get the drift. These, unquestionably, are the words of a government minister who shows every sign of having declined to take the time and trouble to soak up the well-argued anxieties of thousands of Welsh citizens desperately worried about the prospects for survival, without permanent disability, of people suffering a stroke in the rural expanses of Ceredigion, Powys and southern Meirionnydd if the health board goes ahead and vandalises a currently highly efficient service.