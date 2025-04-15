THE SUDDEN resignation of Aberystwyth Arts Centre director David Wilson following a clash with university managers can be seen as advance warning of funding strife for mid Wales’s leading cultural venue because of competition with the emerging hyper-million Old College arts-community project.
As of last weekend, and in the best traditions of organisational secrecy, there had been no official announcement about Mr Wilson’s departure, despite huge regional cultural and economic repercussions if there was serious weakening of the arts centre, which is pivotal to arts and entertainment in mid and west Wales.
Yet it’s the public - through council tax and other sources - who stump up loads of grant money each year to keep the arts centre show on the road. They also fill the auditoriums, buy the tickets and generally support this priceless venue.
Mr Wilson quit following talks with Aberystwyth University management in which the main sticking-point is understood to have been disagreement about the best set-up for marketing the arts. But inquiries by this column reveal that a breaking point was reached over a demand by the university for an arts reorganisation that would effectively see a merger of the arts centre and the Old College.
It is this insistence on integration of the Old College’s functions with those of the arts centre, together with Wilson’s resignation, that have generated a crisis of a seriousness yet to emerge.
One insider told me: “It is clear that the professional judgment of the arts centre director has been challenged, and he has declined to acquiesce in the new plans.”
I tried contacting Mr Wilson, but have yet to hear back. His will be a hard act to follow.
Originally a professional actor, he graduated with a degree in drama from Aberystwyth’s department of theatre, film and television studies, and later co-founded the training and drama school Actors Workshop, before becoming deputy director of Diversions dance company.
Arts centre supporters, meanwhile, are rightly furious that the university has embarked on its merger proposal without consultation with the arts centre advisory group, an 11-member oversight body charged with advising the university on “future strategies”.
Members include David Evans, head of production at National Theatre Wales; Rachel Stelmach, West Wales Regional Officer for Disability Arts Cymru; Carol Nixon, of Friends of the Arts Centre; Bryn Jones, former director of Penparcau hub; and Elan Clos Stephens, Wales representative on the BBC Trust.
One told me: “They have failed to consult, and the board is pretty annoyed about that.”
Presumably alarmed by this smouldering rebellion, the university has now called an emergency meeting of the advisory group, which needs to be prepared not to be mollified by easy blandishments.
The National Theatre’s David Evans has already fired a warning shot, telling Steve Thomas, the university’s director of communications and external relations: “This information (about Mr Wilson’s resignation) comes as a great shock and disappointment.
“David seemed to be leading the arts centre with great intelligence and vision, so it is very hard to hear that he will no longer be doing this.
“Performance arts in Wales are going through a very tough time and the arts centre stood as a bastion against the waves of bad news that at times feel like they are going to engulf the sector, so this news is doubly unwelcome.”
High-handedly, the university told the advisory group what’s going on only after it had settled on its would-be risky changes.
An email from communications director Steve Thomas tells them: “We have been in discussions about widening the responsibilities of the director of the arts centre to ensure it remains central to our arts and cultural provision. I wanted to let you know that the current director, David Wilson, has decided not to accept this new role…We plan to work with David over the coming weeks to ensure a smooth handover and will take early steps to appoint new leadership.
“I would like to emphasise the university’s commitment to the arts centre, and our pride in the work and services it offers. We will continue to provide significant funding, including for its infrastructure, with the intention of strengthening this much-loved resource for the benefit of the whole community.”
Despite his assurance on funding, the strong suspicion is that the university’s contribution to the arts centre budget may well be reduced, faced with competition over running costs for the Old College development, described as “a major cultural and creative centre” and due to open in about two years. Any cut would indeed be bad news for the arts centre, which has racked up losses for several years past, despite a rise in income.
In the present discontent, the university is losing its way because it’s over-reaching itself. Management can’t resist inserting themselves into the cut and thrust of arts and entertainment, a sector they don’t understand but like to think they do.
They’re not arts professionals, they’re not steeped in the complexities of promoting Welsh artistic life and cultural identity in two languages. Three years ago, the university took on as arts centre director someone who does understand this niche market, with proven ability at successfully navigating a sector facing daunting competitive pressures.
Now, as a result of the university’s arrogance, that talent has been lost. David Wilson, seemingly unwilling to succumb to the diktats of the university’s know-alls, has quit. What a balls-up.