Meanwhile, drive through Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire, and the large-scale obliteration of former prime arable land to accommodate development is plain to see. An ever-widening A14 trunk road, new towns and villages and big new housing estates, all in open countryside, all on what was high-yielding grain country, increasingly eat into the landscape. More of the same is lined up, with 57,000 new homes planned for Cambridgeshire, more than in Cambridge itself.