The town council, meanwhile, is pushing for the owners to “consider using the Welsh name, ie Y Ceffyl Gwyn". In principle, that may sound like a good idea. In practice, it’s the opposite. Pub names are part of an historical backcloth which we tinker with at our peril, partly because doing so weakens in a small but real way the security offered by place undisturbed. This is particularly so at the moment, when the value of continuity at a time when so many certainties - climatic, financial, social - are slipping away looks like an imperative.