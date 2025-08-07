Jesus understood the importance of careful planning too which is why he told the well-known story of a man who was so focused on making a fortune and enjoying a long and happy retirement that he failed to prepare for the day he would have to meet God. And that was going to be much, much sooner that he anticipated. That night in fact, and others would soon be enjoying his fortune. In the meantime, he was going to discover how foolish he’d been in not preparing for the most important moment in his life. Jesus put it this way: “a person is a fool to store up earthly wealth but not have a rich relationship with God.”