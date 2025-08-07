I don’t follow a specific lectionary, but I am well aware that systematic Bible reading plans can prove extremely helpful. It is all too tempting for example to keep returning to familiar passages but neglect those that are difficult or make us feel uncomfortable.
That is why I am thankful for the friend who pointed me to a passage in his daily readings. I might never have focused on it in this column if he hadn’t, but it is well worth pondering because it reminds that there are times when we it makes sense to plan ahead.
I learned that lesson to my cost many years ago when I was a student and spent three days on a train travelling to Istanbul. I was ‘over the moon’ because I had been awarded a scholarship that enabled me to travel around the Eastern Mediterranean in preparation for an undergraduate degree in Middle Eastern History. And so, off I went; a passport in my hand, money in my pocket and a spring in my step because ‘the world was my oyster’ for a month or two at least.
I hadn’t packed any food for myself because I assumed I would be able to buy some on the train. Shortly after leaving the UK however, I discovered that there was no buffet car. Drinks were available but there was no food whatsoever. That meant I had nothing to eat for the next three days. I survived of course, but I couldn’t help thinking how daft I’d been for not checking things out and making proper preparations before leaving London.
Jesus understood the importance of careful planning too which is why he told the well-known story of a man who was so focused on making a fortune and enjoying a long and happy retirement that he failed to prepare for the day he would have to meet God. And that was going to be much, much sooner that he anticipated. That night in fact, and others would soon be enjoying his fortune. In the meantime, he was going to discover how foolish he’d been in not preparing for the most important moment in his life. Jesus put it this way: “a person is a fool to store up earthly wealth but not have a rich relationship with God.”
Lots of people will disagree with Jesus and we are all entitled to our opinion, but I reckon it makes sense to ponder His words because if He did come back from the dead He would know what He was talking about. The story of the resurrection could be ‘fake news’ of course, but this is such a serious issue I think we’d be pretty daft not to give it some serious attention. After all, who would want to spend eternity regretting their stupidity?
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.