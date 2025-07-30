Over in New Zealand, I hear that every primary school has monkey bars, and all the children go swinging on them every day. That’s good for strength, co-ordination andlearning a bit of grit, and the All Blacks are always pretty competitive! Of course, there’s nothing new in all of this. Over 2000 years ago Aristotle said “Giv eme the child until he is seven, and I will give you the man”. The early years matter and it is good to see the pendulum swinging back in the direction of common sense, here in west Wales.