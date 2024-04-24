Of course she could just publish her tax advice and tax returns; Angela has never held back in demanding transparency from others. Potentially this would put the whole story to bed so why not do it? Almost inevitably, some people will conclude that there is a bit of a cover up going on. There’s no smoke without fire as the old saying goes. I’m not sure they are right. But what I suspect her tax returns would show is that she is just like the majority of us -- an aspirational hard-working person who wants to do well for herself and her family. Someone who is happy to pay sensible taxes but doesn’t like being overtaxed, and someone who despairs of the endless red tape and petty regulations that govern our lives.