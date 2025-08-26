Some years ago strong campaigns started, including here in west Wales, to curb the use of single-use plastics. Plastic straws and cutlery became a thing of the past. Plastic carrier bags too had to be paid for which reduced their use significantly, although on-line shopping is reversing this trend. These were easy targets, totally unnecessary items or easily replaced by more sustainable materials. Yet there are plastic water and juice bottles galore in use and our shop shelves groan under the weight of just about everything that’s packaged in some sort of plastic.