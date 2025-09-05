An unusual association you might think but very understandable given the various challenges that face those who work for the press. They are obvious in Gaza of course. According to the latest statistics I’ve seen at least 197 journalists and media workers have been killed since the war began on 7 October, 2023 - 189 of them Palestinians killed by Israel in Gaza, according to the US-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ). International news outlets, including the BBC, rely on local reporters within Gaza because Israel does not allow them to send journalists into the territory except on rare occasions when they are embedded with Israeli troops.