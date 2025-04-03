I thought it would be good to mention one of those certainties because it can prove a source of peace and confidence even in the most turbulent of times. If Jesus is Lord of all then we can rest assured that history is not out of control. Far from it! God is still in charge, and He is more than willing to intervene when He feels He should. Winston Churchill clearly understood this which is why he could publicly declare that there were times when he sensed ‘some Guiding Hand’ helping us when as a nation we were engaged in our titanic struggle against Nazism. In saying this of course he was merely echoing the sentiments of the Psalmist who famously said God is our refuge and strength, always ready to help in times of trouble’.