The New Testament also uses the image of ‘crowns’. I was reminded of this the other day when I was told of an elderly Christian who had died very unexpectedly. It seems that he was always sharing his faith, and scores of people are believers because of his determination to do so. As I reflected on that I found myself thinking of some words the apostle Paul penned when he wrote to his friends in Thessalonica and asked ‘what is our hope, our joy, or the crown in which we will glory in the presence of our Lord Jesus when he comes? Is it not you?’.