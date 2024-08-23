Listening to the news reports of these tragic events I found myself being reminded of some important insights that we find in the New Testament. To begin with we do well to remember that life is short – ‘it is like a mist that appears for a little while and then vanishes’ said James, the brother of Jesus. Dennis Thatcher seems to have appreciated this. I read recently that following the failed attempt on his wife Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher’s life in 1984 he bought her a watch and enclosed a note that said ‘Every minute is precious’. Wise words indeed which is why I think we should make the most of our lives by heeding Jesus’ advice that we should love God and love others as much as we love ourselves.