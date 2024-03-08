It would be good to pray that the church will prove a powerful influence for good too. It has been in the past, according to Richie Sunak who recently highlighted its role in creating a multi-cultural Britain. “You can be a practising Hindu and a proud Briton, as I am,” he said, “Or a devout Muslim and a patriotic citizen, as so many are. Or a committed Jewish person and the heart of your local community, all underpinned by the tolerance of our established Christian church. We are a country where we love our neighbours. We are building Britain together.” So let’s get building – but before we do let’s get praying.