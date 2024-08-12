It’s worth persevering for another very good reason too: God has promised those that serve Him that it will never prove a waste of time and effort. Some will see the fruits of their labours of course. William Wilberforce did. He campaigned against slavery for decades and experienced a great deal of hardship and many a defeat in the process. But he saw his dream realised even though it was just three days before he died. On the other hand, some will not - which is why we sometimes have to leave the outcome to God.