Seeking a retraction on use of ‘detritus’
[email protected]
Tuesday 19th April 2022 12:25 am
Share
Letter to the Editor (Cambrian News )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Editor,
You recently published a letter (Cambrian News, 24 March) complaining about your description of Ukrainian refugees (Helping Ukrainians in their darkest hour, Cambrian News, 10 March) as “this flood of human detritus” and asking for this to be retracted. For some odd reason the letter was headed Disputes the dictionary definition of ‘detritus’.
There is no such dispute, as the dictionary definition of the word is “waste material or rubbish”.
Clearly this is inappropriate, so why is there no retraction in your most recent edition?
John Jenkins, Waunfawr
As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |