Seeking a retraction on use of ‘detritus’

Editor,

You recently published a letter (Cambrian News, 24 March) complaining about your description of Ukrainian refugees (Helping Ukrainians in their darkest hour, Cambrian News, 10 March) as “this flood of human detritus” and asking for this to be retracted. For some odd reason the letter was headed Disputes the dictionary definition of ‘detritus’.

There is no such dispute, as the dictionary definition of the word is “waste material or rubbish”.

Clearly this is inappropriate, so why is there no retraction in your most recent edition?