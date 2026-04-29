I understand it now and it makes me feel a bit uneasy… Although I did find some light relief during my research in the form of this joke: “There are two kinds of people in Wales. Those who understand the Senedd electoral system and those who D’Hondt.” Ha! But it is not funny really, is it? And call me Confused from Ceredigion, but I am also perturbed by the incredibly large new constituency I find myself living in because another change to the system means I am no longer voting for someone - sorry, some people - to fight for Ceredigion. No, I now have one single vote instead of two to find representatives for the massive constituency of Ceredigion Penfro... Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire are similar in many ways, but if, once all the votes have been counted, we end up with lots of Pembrokeshire-based MS's representing us in the Senedd, will they join the people of Ceredigion in the fight to save, for example, stroke services at Aberystwyth’s Bronglais Hospital, or any other service up for debate, or will they support moving services further south, closer to them?