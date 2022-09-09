Serious questions for climate change debate

I was pleased to see that, whether by coincidence or not, my correspondence (Letters, Cambrian News, 10 August) complaining about the lack of informed debate in this column on the steps required in the face of the climate crisis, was followed by one from Jeremy Moores (Letters, Cambrian News, 17 August). His letter makes many excellent points, and I agree entirely when he says “the lifestyles of most of us in the ‘developed’ world are completely unsustainable”.