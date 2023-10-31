The International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) charter has an article that states it is antisemitic ‘to hold Jews collectively responsible for the actions of Israel’. That article is widely considered to inhibit criticism of Israeli policy, even by some on the IHRA committee, but that article continues to cow the global media, particularly in the UK, creating a media vacuum of Palestinian suffering, and of the Israeli creation of the biggest open prison in the world, two million people in a minuscule land mass. What I am saying could cause my expulsion from the Labour party, but I would consider it a badge of honour to be in the company of so many principled ex-members. To deny that the media had no bearing upon Labour’s political beating over antisemitism is quite simply cowardice. The Tory press are like the Swansea West Conservative candidate in the 1987 General Election, Nigel Evans, when his party circulated a leaflet saying that Labour was the party ‘that would raise the white flag over Whitehall’. I replied in the Swansea Echo that such a slur was a bit rich, coming from the party that historically started wars and then enlisted the working class to fight them. There was no reply, and the Conservatives lost.