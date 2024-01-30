For the companies involved (Chinese in Scunthorpe and Indian in Port Talbot) this looks like a straightforward commercial decision. Port Talbot is said to be losing £1 million per day. The plain fact is that taking this work elsewhere in the world allows for cheaper production. But make no mistake, blast furnaces will be built in another country to create the steel no longer produced in Wales, and no doubt some of it will be imported back into the UK.