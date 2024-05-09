Last week, landmark legislation to expand the Senedd were passed. If there’s a plus, future Senedd elections will use a full form of proportional representation, with Wales becoming the first UK nation to scrap the first-past-the-post system. That system is flawed in that it greatly exaggerates the seats won by a party that is riding high. While it might have a 35 per cent share of the national vote, in the single-seat constituencies and using the first-past-the-post method of electing MSs or MPs, the 35 per cent is sufficient in most cases to win most seats.