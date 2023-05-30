But if you are interested in the history of this problem — and really we all need to be — check out this link: www.kingsfund.org.uk/audio-video/short-history-social-care-funding. It is a simple timeline of the failure to get to grips with this problem since the start of the welfare state, way back in 1948. Griffiths, Sutherland, Wanless and Dilnot have advised various governments on this over the decades. Most have suggested means tested support with a cap on overall individual contributions, but no one has been able to find the funding.