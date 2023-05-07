Reform of adult social care was one of Boris Johnson’s “oven-ready plans”, and after some harrumphing it was actually enacted – i.e voted into law. The Health and Social Care Levy, collected through an increase of 1.25 per cent in the rate of National Insurance, was intended to “raise billions to tackle the Covid backlogs and reform adult social care”. With this regular, dedicated income stream, social care could be reformed, regulated and strengthened, making it less of a drag on the NHS system. Wales would have got its share through the Barnett system.