So what well-heeled fantasy world does this remuneration panel inhabit? Certainly, it is one in which prosperity and comfortable living will be taken for granted. Unlike, that is, the pinched worlds of the in-work poor of Wales, who will foot the bill not only for the newly-enriched members of Welsh county councils but the fees of their ‘independent’ benefactors. (The panel members get £282 a day, which works out much the same as low-paid workers in rural Wales get in a week.)