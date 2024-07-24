Now, I'm very aware that anyone attempting to justify more politicians and layers of government has a hill steeper than Consti and taller than Pen-Dinas to climb. But I think that Aberystwyth Town Council provides quality representation and support to our fantastic town. This lies in stark contrast to some of the decisions and actions of CCC. Furthermore, what I am advocating for is the devolution of powers to ATC; functionally ATC is empowered. This does not create any more layers of government, really just strengthens one layer we already have. There is precedent for this. ATC used to be a much stronger entity when it existed as a borough council. When it was dissolved as such, most of its assets were transferred to CCC and ATC was defanged. What we have seen over time is ATC going from strength to strength, and I think it needs the space to regain its old power, and provide true, responsive, and accountable representation for the people of Aberystwyth. Aberystwyth deserves better than it gets from Ceredigion County Council. Aberystwyth needs better than it gets from Ceredigion County Council.