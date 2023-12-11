We have no idea how many Wise Men turned up to worship Jesus of course, but we do know that Herod was a very insecure and brutal ruler, and he would have been horrified to learn of the birth of a ‘pretender’ to his throne. That’s why we needn’t doubt Matthew’s assertion that when he learned that his visitors had returned home without disclosing the location of the child, he issued orders that every male child aged two and under that was living in and around Bethlehem should be systematically slaughtered. Thanks to the Wise Men’s behaviour though Jesus escaped death although His family had to flee into Egypt as refugees.