Train designs unsuited to Cambrian Line

“Situations of the kind you describe (Trainspotting, Cambrian News, 20 July) are far too common: failure to roster the correct formation of carriages, frequent late running — I should know, the trains run past my house— cancellations, changes from one train to another at Shrewsbury (including the infamous change from the main part of the station to platform 3, particularly troublesome for octogenarians like myself), the failure of air conditioning when it is most needed in hot weather and of the public address system, and the general inadequacy of ageing rolling stock. I could go on.