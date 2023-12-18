This is also not the week to challenge the antisocial policies embraced by policing double act, Dafydd Llewelyn and Dr Richard Lewis, our hip-joined and lock-stepped Police and Crime Commissioner and Chief Constable. This is the week to celebrate these two men’s eye-catching achievements in reducing racial disparity in Dyfed Powys Police Force’s use of stop and search from eight times to three times - well above the national average to laudably below. However, this is not the week to unpack these statistics to highlight that the dramatic improvement was achieved not by harassing fewer law-abiding People of Colour, but as the result of a jaw-dropping broadening in aggressive policing across the law-abiding indigenous population (general use of stop and search up by 240 per cent). Not the week to critique such counterproductive policing methods. Nadolig Llawen, Dafydd and Richard.