It has been observed I would do far better opening the bar five days a week and writing two, rather than vice versa. Perhaps true, but a gratifying if unprofitable aspect to penning a column is regularly inhabiting the fantasy that something might change. Don’t laugh, but I actually convinced myself Plaid Cymru would spruce up their tatty Aberystwyth office in the weeks following my Dirty Old Town intervention — silly me, I know. Yet however short-lived each delusional imagining ultimately proves to be, in moments of writing, ‘it may make a difference’ provides excellent motivation and maintains focus on details of our lives that theoretically might be improved.