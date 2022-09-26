We will never see the like of the Queen again
Tuesday 4th October 2022 6:00 am
Letter to the Editor (Cambrian News )
Editor: With the Queen passing, we have never seen such a feeling of loss.
The whole country was united in a show of deep affection and sorrow. It was almost as if she was a member of our own family. The crowds gathered from every corner of Britain and the whole world. And what a send off that only England could do — full of pomp and ceremony.
We can only hope that King Charles is as good a monarch as our Queen was.
Let’s hope he is a chip off the old block and gives us the devoted and loyal service our great and unforgettable Queen Elizabeth II did.
Jean Miles,
Harlech
