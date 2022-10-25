Welsh voices are being lost at Westminster
After months of consultation and studies, the Boundary Commission for Wales has made its final recommendations, setting out new voting areas that will go to a final four-week consultation before being introduced at the next general election.
Given the chaos in Westminster at present, there well and truly might be a general election called before that four-week final consultation is over.
But this review is unkind to the people of Wales, trimming our current allocation of 40 Members of Parliament to 32 seats, with Westminster constituency sizes increasing.
The plan will see Ceredigion take on part of the axed Preseli Pembrokeshire seat, to create Ceredigion Preseli.
Also under the plans, the Montgomeryshire constituency, which is home to Machynlleth and Llanidloes, will be enlarged to take on parts of Clwyd South to become Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr.
An extended Dwyfor Meirionnydd seat will incorporate several wards from the current Arfon constituency, but will retain its name.
An online consultation portal at bcw-reviews.org.uk features the proposals in full, and members of the public can submit their views directly through the portal. Members of the public can also take part in the consultation by emailing [email protected].wales or writing to The Commission at Boundary Commission for Wales, Hastings House, Cardiff, CF24 0BL.
This plan sees Ceredigion take on a south boundary last used more than 20 years ago. Ceredigion and Pembroke North existed as a constituency until 1997.
The Montgomeryshire seat, which holds Machynlleth and Llanidloes, will be renamed and take on seats from the Wrexham and Denbighshire areas, despite calls during the consultation for the seat to be retained as it is.
Other plans mooted included splitting Montgomeryshire in two, with areas being split between constituencies to the north, east and west.
Whatever about redrawing boundaries, this review reduces the voice of Wales at Westminster, and certainly undermines the voice of Ceredigion as it stands now.
With Westminster responsible for much of our current woes, reducing Welsh voices there is unacceptable.
