The Cleddau Project, which has been working with local people, groups and organisations since forming, to encourage greater care for waters and habitats in Pembrokeshire, has stated that Welsh Water data revealed that pumps at Picton in Haverfordwest have only been running at 80% capacity from July 2022 to February 2024, meaning that 56,000 cubic metres, which should have been going to a sewage treatment plant, was instead going into a special conservation area of the Western Cleddau.