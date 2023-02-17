Letter to the Editor: It’s a terrible shame that the Llanbedr bypass has been shelved (£18.5 million on way to area, but Llanbedr won’t see a penny, Cambrian News, 25 January). The residents’ plight has again been forgotten with less-important projects given the go ahead.
Can Gwynedd Council give a thought for the disappointed residents who have to put up with not only congested roads but constant pollution that they breathe in on a daily basis?
In the summer this is totally unbearable, with tourists flocking to this Welsh hot spot.
Would the council also think of what this bypass would generate with extra opportunities for the local population, with more opportunities for enterprise and jobs.
There is no other place on the coast of Wales where a bypass is needed more.
The council needs to think about this opportunity to generate wealth for the community of Llandbedr.
The time is now.
Jean Miles,
Harlech