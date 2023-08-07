A very kind and witty friend of mine in heads up Help the Homeless Cardiff. Although I have never knowingly passed a stranger in distress without some gesture, meeting her made me realise just how much a smile or a conversation can mean to someone sitting on the street with clearly no home to go to. Section 35 of the Vagrancy Act 1803 states that it is a criminal offence to be homeless. It is going to be rethought over 200 years later. Only eight councils in the UK still use it to remove street sleepers off the streets, Cardiff being one of them. It means that not only being homeless and unable to claim benefits you immediately have a criminal record which does not bode well for future prospects.