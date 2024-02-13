But that obviously begs the question as to what motivates us. We can be driven by a sense of revenge or a hatred of others for example. We can be motivated by a desire to see our nation expand whatever the cost to others, or we can be consumed by a passion for fame and fortune. As I see it, we would all do well to spend a little time thinking about the things that influence us most given our limited life spans and the prospect of eternity, with all that that might entail.