What will it take for Conservative voters in Gwynedd, Powys and Ceredigion to see sense?

For them, the need is for urgent practical help, to include restoration of the 10p starting rate of income tax, which was scrapped under Gordon Brown’s final budget in 2007, an incredibly thoughtless measure which continues to be a significant and clearly unfair burden for low-paid people. With its power to vary the rates of income tax paid by taxpayers in Wales, the Cardiff government could come to the rescue by either restoring the 10 per cent band, or raising the personal allowance, or both. Something else urgently needed is an end to the flagrantly unfair higher charges levied on users - virtually always poor people - of prepayment power-meters.