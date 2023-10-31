Demonstrating indifference to multiple warnings that its proposal to make people pay to park on the seafront would threaten the survival of promenade cafés and town centre shops already struggling to survive, it now rubs salt in the wound with its admission that buying ticket-machines and signs and painting parking bays would cost a not inconsiderable £150,000. Oh, yes, plus an undisclosed sum to take on extra traffic-wardens – let’s say another £60,000 to £100,000.