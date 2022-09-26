Why Gwynedd is buying into a flawed home scheme

If you are a first time buyer and earn no more than £1,200 per week, you can now consider buying a house up to £300,000 with the assistance of a substantial council loan if your mortgage offer is inadequate. However, there is a consensus amongst economists that the Homebuy Scheme is inflationary which, given the current property inflation, simply adds fuel to the fire, and could explain why it ends in England on 31 March. But more pertinent is the lack of emphasis on rented housing for that large cohort unable to mortgage for a variety of reasons, especially the millions with an income hovering around the minimum wage — far, far below £1,200 per week — and current property prices.