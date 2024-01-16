Coming to terms with it didn’t come easily of course. She struggled with alcohol problems and an eating disorder but in addition to gaining a master’s degree, getting married and starting a career in social work Melissa made contact with her birth parents to hear their side of the story. Sadly, her dad showed no interest in her when she reached out to him, but she finally ended up meeting her birth mother in 2016, something she attributes to God Himself as we can see from this quotation I found in Premier Magazine: ‘The woman who carried me is a significant part of my life again; a miracle only God could have orchestrated. I don’t see God’s fingerprints on my life. I see his handprints. I never could have imagined the life I live now’.