Why Powys traffic controls go too far in Llanidloes

It’s widely recognised that county councils and overarching bodies are in receipt from above of annual moneys which they are effectively obliged to spend. Llanidloes seems to be a regular designated target for top-down expenditure of this kind: we have seen it all before. In recent years Powys CC have hatched plans for a pitifully ill-conceived residents’ parking permit scheme, which was quickly shown to be entirely unviable and unwanted; and a one-way traffic scheme, prompted partly by the need to protect the town’s Grade I listed market hall, which was clearly drawn up by bureaucrats with little or no first-hand knowledge of the town and its traffic movements. Most notoriously, the Welsh Assembly Government have recently sought to gain approval to extend the town’s bypass and create a new overtaking lane, a concept so entirely wrong-headed and at odds with the prevailing climate crisis, as well as being of no benefit whatever to Llanidloes residents, that it was met by unprecedented opposition and will hopefully be finally abandoned. Unsurprisingly the residents of Llanidloes have learned to be innately suspicious of this kind of misguided largesse, and have shown themselves more than capable of vigorous protection of the town they love.