However, the fact that British police are to be loved, celebrated, and supported does not make British policing perfect. Far from it. For however essential police officers are, right now, the reputation of UK policing is engulfed in flames, an inferno that is making many crucial policing tasks more difficult. For example, recent polling reveals 71 per cent of adults think the culture of policing has to change in order to better respond to violence against women and girls, and a worrying 10 per cent of women indicated that they would now be less likely to report a sexual assault to the police.