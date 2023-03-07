So, what to do with those Chinese CCTV systems bought by the Welsh government and by three of four Welsh police forces? (we also have Chinese-made CCTV in The Vaults. Whoops). Well, the Welsh government plans changing their system, but not immediately, intends using Chinese-made CCTV for the foreseeable future (same in The Vaults, for the current system works well and would be expensive to immediately replace). Any outright ban, the Welsh government say, would need to be implemented at a UK level. Likewise, in defending a Dyfed-Powys Police spend of £1.5m on Chinese CCTV, the force’s Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn said while he understood concerns, it would be hard to “immediately de-establish” the system. But “we have got significant safeguards in place in relation to our CCTV system,” he reassures.